STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM, Amit Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

According to the data, West Bengal was ahead of the national rate in services and agriculture sectors also, Mitra, a former secretary general of the FICCI said.

Published: 27th December 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to people for running a "disinformation campaign" against the state.

Mitra cited the data of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showing that GDP, growth in industry, services and agriculture sectors have grown faster than the national rate in the state.

The BJP often alleges that there has been no economic development in West Bengal and Central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi are not being implemented as they do not involve "cut money".

"PM-HM's shameful DISINFORMATION campaign on Bengal CAUGHT red-handed by their own Central Statistical Orgn! Chart EXPOSES how India growth rates hit bottom under duo, while growth under MamataB soared in Bengal: GDP, Industry, Services, Agri. So, Apologise to people of Bengal," Mitra tweeted.

The data of the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry, estimated on August 31, 2020, showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country was 4.18 per cent while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of West Bengal was 7.26 per cent.

The Gross Value Added (GVA) of the country was recorded at 3.89 per cent while that of West Bengal was ahead at 7.39 per cent, the data showed.

Indias industrial growth was 0.92 per cent while it was 5.79 per cent in the eastern state.

According to the data, West Bengal was ahead of the national rate in services and agriculture sectors also, Mitra, a former secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said.

With the assembly polls due in the state in April-May next year, the BJP recently said that the saffron party will win 200 seats in the 294-strong House, while TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishor declared that he will quit his profession if the saffron party is able to cross double digits.

After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the Trinamool Congress winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election.

In the last few years, the BJP's strength has increased manifold in the state where it has never been in power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Mitra West Bengal Finance Minister Narendra Modi Amit Shah
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp