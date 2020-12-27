STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit

Published: 27th December 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit, the party said.

Though the Congress did not disclose Gandhi's destination, the chief spokesperson of the party, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he will be away for a few days.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days," he told PTI.

Asked where was the former Congress chief headed, Surjewala did not disclose the details.

Sources said Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight in the morning.

His grandmother stays in Italy and he visited her earlier too.

Gandhi's travel abroad comes a day ahead of the Congress's 136th Foundation Day celebrations on Monday.

The flag of the party will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on the occasion.

