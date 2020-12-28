STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

28 MLAs elected in bypolls take oath as members of Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The ruling BJP had won 19 out of the 28 seats in the bypolls held on November 3, taking its strength in the 230- member House to 126.

Published: 28th December 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

Those who took oath were BJP legislators Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Brajendra Singh Yadav and many more. (Representational Image)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Twenty-eight MLAs elected in the recent bypolls in Madhya Pradesh were administered the oath as members of the Assembly on Monday by protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma, a government official said.

They were supposed to take oath on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly which was scheduled to begin on Monday.

However, after the session was postponed due to some Assembly staffers and MLAs testing positive for coronavirus, the oath ceremony was held in the office of the speaker, he said.

Those who took oath were BJP legislators Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Bisahulal Singh, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon, Hardeep Singh Dang, OPS Bhadoria and Tulsiram Silawat.

Their party colleagues Raksha Santram Sironia, Govind Singh Rajput, Pradyumn Singh Lodhi, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, Kamlesh Jatav, Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda, Jajpal Singh Jajji, Manoj Narayan Singh Choudhary, Narayan Patel and Subedar Singh Sikarwar also took oath.

The other nine MLAs who were administered the oath were from the Congress, namely Mevaram Jatav, Rakesh Mawai, Kunwar Ravindra Singh, Ajab Singh Kushwaha, Dr Satish Sikarwar, Suresh Raje, Vipin Bankhede, Pragilal Jatav and Ramchandra Dangi.

The ruling BJP had won 19 out of the 28 seats in the bypolls held on November 3, taking its strength in the 230- member House to 126.

The tally of the Congress, which won nine of the 28 bypoll seats, is 96.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp