AIADMK-BJP ties strong, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Murugan

Murugan skipped questions on the AIADMK’s stand that ‘no power share’ after 2021 Assembly elections and who will lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu etc.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State BJP president L Murugan on Monday clarified that the party’s alliance with the AIADMK remained strong till now but skipped questions on the AIADMK’s stand that ‘no power share’ after 2021 Assembly elections and who will lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu etc.

“You will find answers to such queries within a few days,” Murugan quipped.

Murugan was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here after meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat. The meeting assumed significance as it took place a day after AIADMK said that "the party would not share power after 2021 Assembly elections" as a clarification to the BJP which has been eyeing a coalition government.

However, Murugan said the meeting with CM was for a different reason -- that is to hand over signature campaign documents with around 50 lakh signatures in support of the National Education Policy 2020.

The State unit of the BJP had conducted a signature campaign in support of the NEP 2020. The Federation for National Education Policy comprising retired vice-chancellors and educationists numbering around two lakhs have signed in this signature campaign. In all, around 50 lakh people have signed in support of the NEP 2020.”

Murugan said the party has been exposing DMK's duplicity as far as NEP is concerned. “In most of the schools run by DMK functionaries, three to five languages are taught. But for political mileage, they argue for two language policy. So, the DMK’s objective is to prevent students belonging to poor economic backgrounds and SC/STs from studying an additional language.” Murugan released a list of 45 schools run by DMK functionaries where many languages are being taught.

Murugan also questioned the DMK: “Why are you not making it public the original land document for Murasoli office premises in Chennai?  When I was the vice-chairman of the National SC/ST Commission, the DMK said I should not enquire into this. Now, I am out of the Commission. So, now I ask where is the original document? Why are you taking away the lands of Scheduled Caste people?”

