Bhopal diary

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is totally a changed leader after definitive assembly by-election win.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

CM in menacing mood, says he will bury mafia
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is totally a changed leader after definitive assembly by-election win. The confidence ushered by the poll outcome is for all to see in his public speeches. Even before his attacking speech on ‘Love Jihad’ could fade from public memory, Chouhan came with another aggressive speech on Good Governance Day. “I’m in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Leave Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet,” he said

Ex-min blames state Cong leadership for debacle 
All isn’t well in the opposition Congress after last month’s assembly by-election loss in Madhya Pradesh. A video showing ex minister and four time MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav blaming the state party’s top leadership for the by-poll debacle recently went viral. In the video Yadav is seen ridiculing the surveys on the basis of which candidates were fielded. Yadav is also seen in the video mocking at state party chief Kamal Nath for his miscalculations about the poll outcome. Lakshan Yadav is four-time MLA from Bhitarwar seat of Gwalior district

X-mas eve dancing by belly dancers lands popular restobar in trouble 
Dance by foreign belly dancers brought from Mumbai has landed a high-profile restaurant-bar of Bhopal in trouble. The videos of the belly dancers dancing at the resto-bar on Xmas eve went viral. Just hours later, the license of the bar was suspended for violation of provisions on five counts, including organising dance, misconduct of bar owner with cops and storing batches of illicit liquor

No entry for Scindia loyalists at BJP’s training camp
Ex-union minister and Rajya Sabha member attended for the first time on Friday a BJP training camp organised at a resort in Sehore district. The camp for the party chiefs from 52 districts was also attended by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and central BJP leaders Murlidhar Rao and Pankaja Munde. However, there was no entry at the venue for Scindia loyalists, including minister Prabhuram Chowdhary and ex-ministers Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput as they weren’t on the guest list 

Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

