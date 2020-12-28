STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED is BJP tool to topple Aghadi: Raut: Sanjay Raut

The ED summoned Varsha Raut for questioning in the PMC Bank money laundering case on December 29, officials said.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that the BJP was misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Raut alleged that 22 sitting MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray-government are likely to get ED notice in future to arm-twist them into withdrawing the support to the government.

“Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik is just the beginning. I was also threatened that if I fought against the BJP, I too shall get into trouble. The middlemen close to BJP told me that the ED will do the job of toppling Thackeray government. However, I will not buckle under any pressure,” Raut claimed. “The ED issued notice my wife who is a teacher. The notice was sent in 10-year-old loan case. How come the ED woke up now and started sending notices to our wives and children? I want to tell BJP that Sanjay Raut will give a fitting reply to their notice to his wife. I will give an answer in my style,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, Raut claimed to be in possession of a list of 120 BJP leaders, who had amassed ill-gotten money and properties. “I will submit this list to the ED and ask them to take against these BJP leaders. Why is the ED only targeting the BJP’s political opponent.,” said Raut.  The Shiv Sena leader alleged that the ED has been corresponding with BJP leaders, and updating them on the developments, making it clear that all the notices were politically motivated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut ED PMC Bank Case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp