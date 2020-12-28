ED is BJP tool to topple Aghadi: Raut: Sanjay Raut

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that the BJP was misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Raut alleged that 22 sitting MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray-government are likely to get ED notice in future to arm-twist them into withdrawing the support to the government.

“Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik is just the beginning. I was also threatened that if I fought against the BJP, I too shall get into trouble. The middlemen close to BJP told me that the ED will do the job of toppling Thackeray government. However, I will not buckle under any pressure,” Raut claimed. “The ED issued notice my wife who is a teacher. The notice was sent in 10-year-old loan case. How come the ED woke up now and started sending notices to our wives and children? I want to tell BJP that Sanjay Raut will give a fitting reply to their notice to his wife. I will give an answer in my style,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, Raut claimed to be in possession of a list of 120 BJP leaders, who had amassed ill-gotten money and properties. “I will submit this list to the ED and ask them to take against these BJP leaders. Why is the ED only targeting the BJP’s political opponent.,” said Raut. The Shiv Sena leader alleged that the ED has been corresponding with BJP leaders, and updating them on the developments, making it clear that all the notices were politically motivated.