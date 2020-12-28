Farmers' stir: Over 1,200 ryots from Maharashtra bolster protest at Rajasthan-Haryana border

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: An anti-farm laws protest at Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border has emerged as a new epicenter of the ongoing agitation.

The Delhi-Jaipur highway remains blocked since December 13 as thousands of farmers from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana have been protesting at the venue.

The 'dharna' spot at Shahjahanpur now stretches over two kilometers and has developed into a massive protest site on the lines of the blockade at other borders surrounding the national capital.

ALSO READ | Farmers' protest: BJP, Opposition target each other as agri laws agitation enters second month

Over the past two days, a large group of farmers from Maharashtra and a huge contingent led by RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal, have swelled the number of agitators from the farming community there.

Over 1200 ryots from Maharashtra, including 20 woman farmers reached Shahjahanpur in 50-odd vehicles from Nashik.

Most of these farmers hail from 23 districts in Maharashtra, with the majority travelling over 1,300-kilo meters from Thane, Palaghar, and Nashik districts to reach the spot.

Despite the severe cold, the morale of farmers at Shahjahanpur remains high.

On Sunday, they clanged 'thalis' against the central government’s contentious farm laws just when PM Narendra Modi began his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

The protestors marched on the highway, shouting slogans asking the Modi government to repeal three ‘black laws’.

Farmers from two organisations, the AIKS and GKS, form the bulk of the protesters who have blocked Shajahanpur border.

“Farmers have expressed willingness to discuss all issues with the government. But we want some clauses totally removed from the laws which do not protect their interests,” Ajit Dhavle, secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) said.

"Our farmers have come all the way from Maharashtra to put pressure on the central government. We also want to expose the lies of the ministers who claim that only farmers from Haryana and Punjab are protesting. In reality, farmers across the country want these laws revoked,” he added, asserting that the laws will have only corporate beneficiaries.

Kishan Gujar, state president of Maharashtra unit (AIKS) said that the stir will intensify in the coming days as more farmers are expected to join the agitation there.

At least 200 farmers from Gujrat are expected to arrive. We are talking to the AIKS units in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as ryots from those states are also set to reach Shahjahanpur, Gujar said.