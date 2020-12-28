STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five killed, seven injured as car overturns in Rajasthan

Three of the injured are critical and undergoing treatment at MBS hospital, he said, adding that an investigation is on.

Published: 28th December 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOTA: Five people were killed and seven injured after a car in which they were travelling overturned and fell into an agriculture field along the road on a highway here Monday, police said.

The 12 people, all aged between 25 and 30, were travelling to their home in Kaithun town from Baran by an SUV when one of its tiers busted and it overturned, Station House Officer at the Simliya police station Rampal Sharma said.

Three of the injured are critical and undergoing treatment at MBS hospital, he said, adding that an investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan accident
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp