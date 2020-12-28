STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata backs Amartya Sen, says Nobel laureate being attacked for airing 'anti-Centre views'

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength.

Published: 28th December 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen

By PTI

BOLPUR: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is being attacked by the BJP for his views against the Union government.

Banerjee last week had written a letter to Sen expressing her anguish after Visva Bharati, a central university, had said that Sen's family was in "illegal" possession of land on the campus.

"Amartya Sen is being attacked for his views against the Union government. This is completely unacceptable. Just like, I am being attacked for my political views," she said while talking to reporters here.

Sen has written to Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength.

The noted economist has accused the Visva Bharati vice chancellor of acting at the behest of the Centre "with its growing control over Bengal".

TAGS
Amartya Sen Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister BJP
