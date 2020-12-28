STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One-fifth of Uttar Pradesh's active COVID-19 cases in its eight NCR districts: Official data

Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 8,306 deaths linked to COVID-19, with 935 of them being recorded in the NCR districts, the data showed.

Published: 28th December 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The total coronavirus cases in the country were recorded at 1,02,07,871, the data showed. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NOIDA: Eight districts of Uttar Pradesh that lie in the National Capital Region account for over 20 per cent or one-fifth of the active COVID-19 cases in the state and more than 11 per cent of deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to official data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh are a part of the NCR, a wider region that also comprises districts of Haryana and Rajasthan, and entire Delhi.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, updated till Sunday, there were a total of 5,81,980 COVID-19 cases in the state while the number of active cases stood at 15,371 of which 3,134 (20.38 per cent) were in its National Capital Region (NCR) districts.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Health Minister hints at police action against 'untraceable' UK returnees

Meerut has the highest of 1,054 active cases followed by Ghaziabad (790), Gautam Buddh Nagar (477), Muzaffarnagar (389), Bulandshahr (199), Hapur (100), Baghpat (79) and Shamli (46), according to the data.

The state has so far recorded 8,306 deaths linked to COVID-19, with 935 (11.25 per cent) of them being recorded in the NCR districts, it showed.

The highest number of such deaths were recorded in Meerut (424) followed by Ghaziabad (100), Muzaffarnagar (101), Bulandshahr (91), Gautam Buddh Nagar (89), Hapur (67), Shamli (29) and Baghpat (34), the data showed.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has 75 districts, including major ones like Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Gorakhpur and Bareilly in terms of population and area.

The NCR altogether comprises 23 districts from three states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the entire national capital territory of Delhi, spanning about 55,083 sq km, according to the NCR Planning Board.

ALSO WATCH:

Uttar Pradesh's official data, updated after every 24 hours, also showed that so far 5,58,303 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease across the state with 92,438 (16.55 per cent) such patients in the eight NCR districts.

The highest number of recoveries were recorded in Ghaziabad (24,972) followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (24,252), Meerut (20,059), Muzaffarnagar (7,664), Bulandshahr (5,760), Hapur (4,119), Shamli (3,453) and Baghpat (2,159) till Sunday, it stated.

The official state-wide data does not share any number on testing of samples nor does it show total positive COVID-19 cases at the district level.

As on Monday morning, there were 2,77,301 active cases of COVID-19 in India, while 97,82,669 patients have been discharged so far and overall 1,47,901 deaths recorded so far, according to a central government data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country were recorded at 1,02,07,871, the data showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in Uttar Pradesh COVID 19 Toll in India Uttar Pradesh Government
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp