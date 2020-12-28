Solar pumps to improve natural flow of water, help tigers catch prey in Palamu Tiger Reserve

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Solar-powered motor pumps are being installed in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) to ensure the natural flow of water into the streams and rivulets even during summers in a bid to give wild animals a natural feel.

Forest officials said the new motor pumps are also a part of the efforts to increase the prey-base for tigers in PTR.

It is believed that once they get adequate water and grassland in PTR, Neelgai and Sambhar which are among favorite prey of tigers will be drawn to the reserve.

Presently 10 solar powered water pumps have been installed at different locations in PTR as a pilot project. More will be installed on the basis of the assessment done by officials.

Ten more such pumps are to be installed in the second phase of the project this year.

“In order to increase prey base for tigers, we have installed 10 solar powered water pumps in different strategic locations which will ensure regular flow of water into the streams giving a natural feel to the wild animals,” said PTR Director YK Das.

These solar pumps will keep on pumping water regularly into the streams and rivulets inside the PTR and get switched off automatically after the sunset, he added.

According to Das, water will be released naturally to the steams during summers, making them alive, which will also fill up the craters inside the reserve.

These pumps will also help in maintaining water level in dams and ponds inside PTR.