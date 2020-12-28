STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports

Experts fear that the highly drug-resistant sexually transmitted infection may even become untreatable. 

Published: 28th December 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

Excessive use of antibiotics to treat Covid-19 has led to a rise in cases of gonorrhoea, a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

According to the World Health of Organisation (WHO), the overuse of antibiotics to treat coronavirus has caused transmitted infection to find a new way to thrive, reports said, adding that the excess use of antibiotics in the wake of the outbreak of the new Covid strain may lead to a rise in “super gonorrhoea” cases.  

Experts fear that the highly drug-resistant STI may even become untreatable. 

The WHO states that cases of gonorrhoea may become even more resistant to the recommended treatments like azithromycin, which has seen an increase in usage during the pandemic, a British media outlet reported.

"These are extensively drug-resistant gonorrhoea with high-level resistance to the current recommended treatment for gonorrhoea (ceftriaxone and azithromycin) including resistance to penicillin, sulphonamides, tetracycline, fluoroquinolones, macrolides," another report quoted WHO Medical Officer Dr. Teodora Wi as saying.

ALSO READ | Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force

Now, an increasing number of cases have been found all over the world as antibiotics are being used unnecessarily to treat Covid-19. This and a lack of STI services in the time of the pandemic could also be fuelling the rise of 'super gonorrhoea', a WHO spokesman told The Sun Online.

“Overuse of antibiotics in the community can fuel the emergence of antimicrobial resistance in gonorrhoea. Azithromycin – a common antibiotic for treating respiratory infections -- was used for Covid-19 treatment earlier in the epidemic," the spokesman was quoted as saying in the report.

Gonorrhoea is an STI caused by the bacteria called Neisseria gonorrhoeae. It can be transmitted by body fluids in the form of discharge. The organism multiplies well mostly in warm and moist parts of the reproductive tract such as the vagina, uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, and urethra of both men and women. 

Super gonorrhoea is a more severe strain of gonorrhoea as it becomes drug-resistant. It develops a high level of resistance to the antibiotics used to treat the infection. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gonorrhoea super gonorrhoea WHO sexually transmitted infection Covid antibiotics
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp