Two women Maoists killed in gunfight in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two women Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the forces in the strife-torn Dantewada district on Monday.

“A team of district reserve guard (DRG) was out on a search operation following a tip-off when the rebels targeted them ensuing the encounter that continued for about 45 minutes in the evening. The forces later recovered the bodies of Maoists identified as Ayte Mandavi and Vijje Markam”, said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada SP.

Mandavi was a member of the Malangir area committee and regional head of military intelligence. She was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head. Markam, with a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, was a senior member of the Maoist military intelligence wing. The troopers also recovered two weapons including a pistol from the encounter site.

There was, however, no report of any injury sustained by the forces. The search operation will be further intensified in the region, the SP said.

Dantewada is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh.