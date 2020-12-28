STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat taken to AIIMS-Delhi after COVID complications

Uttarakhand Chief Minister was in home isolation since December 18 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College in Dehradun after developing fever.

Published: 28th December 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 01:28 PM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised here after developing fever on Sunday, is being taken to AIIMS, Delhi for tests, his physician said.

The chief minister's health parameters are normal.

His fever has also gone down since Sunday night.

There is slight infection in his lungs, his physician NS Bisht said on Monday.

The chief minister is being taken to AIIMS, Delhi for necessary tests on the advice of doctors there, he said.

Rawat was in home isolation since December 18 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College here after developing fever on Sunday evening.

His wife and daughter had also tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO WATCH:

