'Will take back campus road', says Mamata as row with Visva-Bharati intensifies

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The row between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Visva-Bharati authorities intensified on Monday after she announced that the state government would take back the road which was handed over to the central university authorities four years ago.

Mamata said the decision was taken after the ashramiks -- those who were once attached to the institution and started living in Santiniketan permanently -- complained that they were not allowed to use the road and therefore can't take their vehicles to their land.

The state government’s decision is said to be in the backdrop of the university’s centenary ceremony where the Prime Minister addressed through video conference and Mamata was not invited. The Bengal CM expressed her displeasure on the day of the event at the state secretariat.

The Visva-Bharati authorities had approached the state government seeking the responsibility of maintenance of the road that cuts across the campus. "The PWD handed over the road. Today, before leaving Kolkata, I signed the file giving my permission to take back the road from the university following complaints from the ashramiks," Mamata said in Bolpur where she held an administrative meeting on Monday. She is scheduled to lead a roadshow along the same stretch of road in Bolpur where Union Home minister Amit Shah held a similar event on December 20.

Sources in the state government said the university authorities started constructing walls on its lands beside the road barring entry of vehicles of the residents or ashramiks.

A tussle between the ruling party and the university authorities broke out last August after local TMC supporters demolished a portion of the wall and pulled down the main gate of Poush Mela ground. The heat between the state government and the institute is continuing since then.

In another controversy between Amartya Sen and Visva-Bharati administration, the Bengal CM stood by the Nobel laureate. The university authorities named Sen in the institute’s list of illegal occupants as his house is located on a plot owned by the central university.

On Monday, Sen wrote a letter to Mamata thanking her for being by his side on the land controversy issue. "Your strong voice has given me strength. Not only did your letter touch me but I was reassured. I am very happy to know that you are by my side," he wrote.

In a letter to Sen, she had written: "I am shocked and hurt to learn of the land dispute. Let me assure you, you have my full support in your fight."

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Mamata, at the end of the administrative meeting, said, "I am their biggest target politically. Many more are being targeted in this way."