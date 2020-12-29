Air India pilots say no more cooperation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeing no relief in sight or rollback in their salary cuts, the pilot unions of national carrier Air India have said that they are no longer willing to extend unconditional co-operation as the top management continues to “mock the dignity” of their profession.

The associations said that they had been very patient in the face of mounting neglect by the management during Covid-19 and left no stone unturned to ensure smooth flight operations continue.

“The top management has seen fit to heap discrimination against us under the guise of the pandemic by unilaterally imposing draconian pay cuts on pilots while absolving itself from any fiscal responsibility towards the national carrier or its frontline employees. This pathetic 3% decrease in the gross cut on our emoluments is the final straw,” said the Indian Pilots Guild in a letter to the Air India management.