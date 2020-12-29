STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Governor claims state security advisor usurped DGP's authority

Such alleged usurpation of power sounds the death knell of democracy, Dhankhar said.

Published: 29th December 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday claimed that he has received an "alarming report" that state security advisor (SSA) Surajit Kar Purakayastha is engaged in "translating politically motivated police actions" and has usurped the authority of the director general of police.

Such alleged usurpation of power sounds the death knell of democracy, Dhankhar said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress denied the charge and alleged that the governor is demeaning the state to serve his "political masters".

"Alarming reports that De facto boss @WBPolice Surajit Kar Purakayastha #SSA @MamataOfficial vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Concerned at Field police work of DGP- postings & transfer, investigation usurped by De facto boss Purakayastha," he said adding that such gross violation of the Police Act and constitutional provisions proves political stance of the police and administration."

Reacting to the governor's accusations, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said that the criticism by Dhankhar was without basis.

"Normally ignore you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing but His Masters Voice! You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Without basis, u criticize & demean Bengal to serve your political masters. U do this while enjoying Bengal's hospitality. Shame on you," he tweeted.

Purkayastha, a former DGP of West Bengal police, was appointed as the state security advisor on June 2018, after his retirement as the top boss of the state police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar Surajit Kar Purakayastha Bengal Police
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp