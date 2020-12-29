STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers raise slogans against Sukhbir Singh Badal, try to gherao him in Punjab

The farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws also waved black flags at Badal.

Published: 29th December 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 08:33 AM

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

By PTI

FATEHGARH SAHIB: A group of farmers raised slogans against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and tried to gherao him when he visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here on Monday.

The police, however, secured an alternative route for Badal's motorcade to leave the area.

Badal's SAD had quit the BJP-led ruling alliance at the Centre in protest against the farm laws and has extended support to the agitating farmers.

But the farmers alleged that the SAD and its erstwhile ally BJP have cheated the farmers of Punjab.

Badal reached the gurdwara to pay obeisance on Monday, a day after a three-day traditional 'Shaheedi Jor Mela' concluded there.

He also interacted with mediapersons there.

Soon after, a group of farmers reached there and raised slogans against him.

They also tried to gherao him, but the police ensured a safe passage for the leader.

