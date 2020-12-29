STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' stir: Protestors perform yoga on highway, submit memorandum of demands to Noida admin

The road remained closed for Noida to Delhi movement but was open for commuters travelling from Delhi to Noida, according to a police official.

Published: 29th December 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

A Nihang holds the Tricolor at Ghazipur border during farmers protest against Centres agri-laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

A Nihang holds the Tricolor at Ghazipur border during farmers protest against Centres agri-laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: Farmers demonstrating against the Centre's new agri laws on Monday performed yoga on the Delhi-Noida Link Road at the Chilla border where they have been camping for 28 days now.

The road remained closed for Noida to Delhi movement but was open for commuters travelling from Delhi to Noida, according to a police official.

At the Dalit Prerna Sthal, farmers belonging to BKU (Lok Shakti) and hailing from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh continued their agitation and submitted a memorandum of their demands addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration.

"The memorandum has been submitted to Additional District Magistrate Diwakar Singh and mentions the demands of our farmers' union including the withdrawal of the three new farm laws, legislation on minimum support price (MSP) of crops and formation of a 'kisaan aayog' among others," BKU (Lok Shakti) spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri said.

ALSO READ | Repeal farm laws: Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala appeals to PM Modi

BKU (Bhanu) and BKU (Lok Shakti) are not part of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers unions, which are leading the charge at Delhi's border points in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, but have extended their support to the protest.

Additional District Magistrate Diwakar Singh, along with Noida City Magistrate Uma Shankar, met the protestors at the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

Singh told the protestors that misinformation has been spread that corporations would usurp the land of farmers under contract farming and clarified this is not going to happen.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest farm laws
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp