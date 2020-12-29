Farmers will bring down BJP govt: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the protesting farmers will bring down the BJP government at the Centre and predicted his own party’s victory in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Yadav attacked the government in tweets and at a press conference after Urdu poet Munnawar Rana’s daughter Somaiyya Rana, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Masood Alam and former MLA Ramesh Gautam joined his party.

He repeated that the SP is keeping its doors open for smaller parties and will take everyone along. He also referred to West Bengal and accused the BJP of trying to break leaders away from other parties.

“The BJP government has crossed all limits of injustice and atrocities. Whoever raises their voice, the government muzzles it. Democracy will be safe only when this government goes,” the SP chief said.

Akhilesh reiterated support to farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three new central agri-marketing laws.

He accused the central government of putting off a planned round of talks while farmers camped out in bitter cold.

“The BJP is constantly disrespecting farmers. Farmers will bring the arrogant BJP government down to the street,” he tweeted in Hindi.

He claimed there had never been so much corruption under any other government, and accused it of harming the economy. Yadav cited the coronavirus lockdown and demonetisation as “examples”.

Yadav claimed that over 90 workers died while walking to their homes from the cities during the lockdown, “but the government did not help anyone”.

He accused the BJP of poaching leaders from other parties and instigating fights among them.

“It is doing the same thing in West Bengal. It did the same in Uttar Pradesh before the assembly elections,” he said.