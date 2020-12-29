STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC adjourns plea over lawyer's fees paid by BMC in Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case

The Bollywood star moved the high court in September when the BMC initiated demolition of a part of her bungalow for alleged unauthorized construction.

Published: 29th December 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging the fees paid by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to a senior lawyer in the Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case.

The court questioned why the petitioner had moved the court over the issue, especially during vacation.

Sharad D Yadav, the petitioner, said he found out through the Right to Information (RTI) that the civic body paid Rs 82.50 lakh to senior advocate Aspi Chinoy who defended it in the petition filed by Ranaut.

The Bollywood star moved the high court in September when the BMC initiated demolition of a part of her bungalow for alleged unauthorized construction.

The court in its ruling termed the BMC's action as illegal and malicious.

Yadav earlier this month filed a petition challenging the BMC's decision to engage a senior counsel and pay him such high fees.

He cited judgments of several high courts to argue that government must not waste funds by engaging senior counsels in "petty matters".

The BMC already had senior advocates representing it on a regular basis in important matters and need not have engaged advocate Chinoy, the plea said, seeking a "CBI inquiry" and direction to the BMC to recover the amount.

BMC's counsel Joel Carlos on Tuesday argued that Yadav's plea was not maintainable.

The BMC had the right to choose its lawyer, he said.

A vacation bench of Justices S S Shinde and Abhay Ahuja questioned the urgency of the matter.

"Who are you? What is the urgency? Why move before the vacation bench? Why are such petitions being filed?" the bench asked, adjourning the hearing to January 11.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp