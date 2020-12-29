STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hema Malini pitches for agri laws, says BJP govt ensuring no stone unturned to increase farmers' income

She appealed to farmers and their unions to give up their protest over the new farm laws and sit across the table with the government to remove their apprehensions.

Published: 29th December 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 09:10 PM

Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini

Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: Actor-politician Hema Malini on Tuesday pitched for the three new agri-marketing laws, saying the Narendra Modi government has now given farmers more options to sell their crops.

"Ever since the BJP-led government came to power, it is making every effort to increase the farmer's income," Mathura's BJP MP told reporters through a video link.

Earlier, she also talked to officials here through video conferencing.

Chanting the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan, Hema Malini praised both soldiers and farmers.

She asked them to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him their well-wisher.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are camping at Delhi's borders over the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre.

Farmer unions claim the laws will end up eroding the minimum support price (MSP) system.

But the government says the MSP will stay and the laws give farmer more options to sell their produce.

"I am proud of the farmers of Brijbhumi for joining hands with the farmers of the country who are lauding reforms by the Union government," she said, implying that the farmers in her constituency were not against the controversial laws.

She condemned the "politics" played over the new laws by the opposition.

