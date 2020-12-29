STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir: 166 locals among 203 militants eliminated in 2020

The security forces have also arrested 49 terrorists and ensured surrender of nine militants during the year, they said.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of security personnel standing guard during an encounter with the militants at Khudwani in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir recorded the elimination of 203 terrorists including 166 local militants by security forces in 2020, while 43 civilians were killed and 92 others injured in the union territory, official sources said.

The security forces have also arrested 49 terrorists and ensured surrender of nine militants during the year, they said.

This is the result of the coordinated efforts of the Army, Police and the CRPF working in the joint security grid, the officials said.

As many as 203 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year and of these 166 were locals and 37 were from Pakistan or of foreign origin, they said.

There have been 96 terror-related incidents in 2020.

While 43 civilians were killed, 92 others suffered injuries in these incidents, they said.

The civilian casualties have come down as in 2019, 47 civilians were killed and 185 persons injured, they said.

During 2020, there was recovery of 14 IEDs as compared to 36 recovered in 2019, they said.

In 2019, 152 terrorists, including 120 locals and 32 of Pakistan-origin were killed by the security forces in J&K.

In 2018, 215 terrorists were neutralized by security forces.

A total of 257 terrorists, 91 security personnel and 39 civilians were killed in 614 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, as per the report.

In 2017, 213 terrorists, 80 security personnel and 40 civilians were killed in 342 terror incidents in the state, the report said.

In 2016, a total of 150 terrorists, 82 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed in 322 terror incidents, while in 2015, 108 terrorists, 39 security personnel and 17 civilians were killed in 208 terror incidents, it said.

A total of 110 terrorists, 47 security personnel and 28 civilians were killed in 222 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, the report said.

According to the sources, South Kashmir has seen the maximum number of encounters where the highest number of terrorists were eliminated.

Areas like Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama which have seen instances of recruitment of local youths by terror groups have recorded maximum encounters.

