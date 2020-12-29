STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jawan dies of injuries sustained in encounter last week in J-K's Shopian

Havildar A K Tomar succumbed to injuries at Army's 92 Base Hospital here. Tomar had sustained grievous injuries during a gunfight with militants in Kanigam area of Shopian on Friday.

Bases on intelligence inputs, security forces launched a search operation in the Yarwan area of Shopian.

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Army jawan, who was injured in an encounter with militants last week in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, has succumbed to injuries, officials said here on Tuesday.

Havildar A K Tomar succumbed to injuries at Army's 92 Base Hospital here on Monday, the officials said.

They said Tomar had sustained grievous injuries during a gunfight with militants in Kanigam area of Shopian on Friday.

Two militants were killed in the operation.

Meanwhile, the Army paid tribute to Havildar Tomar at a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment here.

Tomar (40) had joined the Army in 2001.

He belonged to Sisauli village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

 

