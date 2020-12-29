STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government completes one year in office

Published: 29th December 2020 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: On completion of one year of his government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said the JMM-led coalition ministry is committed to make Jharkhand self-reliant by the end of the tenure so that the state need not take loan from the world bank and also doesn't wait for the central assistance.

He also lauded efforts of the state in tackling coronavirus pandemic which he said resulted in lesser number of COVID cases as well as minimum casualtiesdue to the deadly disease.

Soren is heading a coalition government of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and the RJD.

"Our efforts are directed at helping Jharkhand stand on its own feets in five years and help others in the process of development," the chief minister said addressing an official function at Morabadi maidan here on the occasion.

JMM president Shibu Soren and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Jharkhand RPN Singh besides the lone minister from Lalu Prasad's RJD-Satyanand Bhokta- were present at the function among others.

Jharkhand was not untouched by the pandemic, but the state managed to effectively tackle outbreak of the deadly disease with the help of health warriors, officials, citizens and women self help groups members, Soren said.

Notwithstanding its limited resources, the state hospitals worked overtime to provide medicare to the people, said Soren, who himself had tested positive.

The state government made sincere efforts to protect livelihood of citizens during coronavirus-induced lockdowns, he said.

"Jharkhand is among the select states having lesser number of coronavirus cases and minimum casaultiesfrom the virus," Soren said.

The state government brought its migrant population from outside by trains as well as in flights, he added.

Besides, the government gave free ration to the hapless returnees, he said.

In a bid to ensure that nobody goes without food, the state government started "didi kitchen" to serve meals to the needy and also launched varied programmes under MGNREGA to provide jobs to those coming back homes leaving their work in other states during the pandemic,he said.

Soren said his government has taken a decision to increase daily wage under the national rural employment guarantee scheme to Rs 225 .

The state government has worked out a plan to prove employment to youths and has directed the Jharkhand state service commission to hold examinations for recruitment in different departments from January next year.

Jharkhand is the first state in the country which has taken a decision to provide scholarship to its students to pursue higher education abroad, the chief minister said.

The chief minister inaugurated 171 schemes worth Rs 1,710.26 crore and laid the foundation stone of 59 schemes costing Rs 1,529.06 crore on the occasion.

