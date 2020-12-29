STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Law reforms will boost rural economy: PM Modi

PM flags off 100th run of Kisan Rail service in the country, says his government will persist with measures to strengthen the agriculture sector with full dedication

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the 100th run of the Kisan Rail service in the country between Sangola in Maharashtra and Shalimar in West Bengal, and asserted that his government has undertaken historic reforms in the farm sector to boost agriculture and strengthen farmers.

During his address after flagging off the train via video-conferencing, Modi said his government will persist with measures to strengthen the agriculture sector, adding that the steps are being taken with the full participation of the farmers and people in the rural areas. 

“It is the participation and support of the rural people, farmers and youth that makes the government’s efforts successful. We will keep on marching on the path of strengthening agriculture with full dedication,” the PM said.

Since the enactment of the three farm laws, Modi has regularly been speaking in support of the legislations, with a common theme that the measures would boost private investment in the agriculture sector that will translate into higher incomes for the farmers.  

“Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and cooperative groups like women Self Help Groups (SHGs) get priority in agri-business and agri-infrastructure. The recent reforms will lead to the expansion of agri-business and these groups will be the biggest beneficiaries. Private investment in agriculture will support the government’s effort to help these groups,” the PM said.

Underlying the increasing demand for kisan rails by the small and marginal farmers to transport their produces, Modi argued that the train rakes, which are like cold storages, are giving the farmers alternatives to realise higher incomes. 

“Even during the pandemic, 100 kisan rails were launched in the last four months. This service will bring a major change to the economy related to farming,” he added.


