Mehbooba alleges Centre disrespecting Constitution

The former chief minister said the mainstream political parties in Kashmir were working to achieve their goal of restoration of special status "within the Constitution of the country".

Published: 29th December 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:21 PM

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asserted that the Gupkar alliance was striving to achieve the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir "within the Constitution of the country".

She also criticised the BJP-led central government over the three agri laws which have triggered protests by a section of farmers.

"The government brought farms laws, but the farmers are out on the roads protesting in chilly winter.

"If the laws are not accepted by the farmers, can they be beneficial to them.

If you bring laws which are not acceptable to people, you are disrespecting the Constitution of the country," she said while addressing a party function here.

She also accused the Centre of disrespecting the Constitution by repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister, who was an ally of the BJP from 2015 to 2018, said the mainstream political parties in Kashmir were working to achieve their goal of restoration of special status "within the Constitution of the country".

"National Conference talks about autonomy, it is within the Constitution. We (PDP) talk of self-rule, open borders, reconciliation. How long can you maintain peace through the barrel of the gun?" she asked.

The PDP president said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was a cause close to her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's heart.

"Even from his death bed (in December 2015), he asked me if (Prime Minister) Modiji had gone to Lahore (Pakistan).

He (Mufti) said now some way could be found for a resolution," she said.

"We want peace, but we are not the ones to raise the white flag," she added.

Mehbooba said her party's struggle is not against the people of the country but the party and the government that "humiliated Jammu and Kashmir" by repealing its special status.

"PDP is going nowhere till it plays its role in restoring what has been snatched from us," she said.

Mehbooba claimed that the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had led to frustration in the ruling party and referred to the recent detention of some leaders.

 

