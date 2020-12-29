STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID-19 strain: 416 sent to quarantine centres in Maharashtra, eight UK returnees test positive in MP, Uttarakhand

Thirty-eight passengers were exempted from compulsory quarantine rules for various reasons like pregnancy, advanced age and carrying small kids, he said.

Published: 29th December 2020 12:36 PM

Passengers wearing PPE kits wait at arrival area of Mumbai airport.

Passengers wearing PPE kits wait at arrival area of Mumbai airport. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 934 travellers landed at the Mumbai airport from Europe and West Asia on Monday and 416 of them were sent to institutional quarantine in the metropolis, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said these 934 travellers came in 13 flights from different destinations in Europe and West Asia.

He said 416of them were kept under institutional quarantine in the city, while 479 sent to other states.

Thirty-eight passengers were exempted from compulsory quarantine rules for various reasons like pregnancy, advanced age and carrying small kids, he said.

One passenger travelled back to the county from where he had arrived after landing at the airport, the official said but did not disclose details about him.

Meanwhile, the civic body of Mumbai on Sunday amended the earlier SOPs about institutional quarantine of passengers arriving from European countries, including Britain, and West Asia, and brought them in line with Maharashtra government rules.

As per the amended SOPs, such travellers will have to stay in an institutional quarantine facility for seven days and another week in home quarantine, instead of earlier 14-day institutional quarantine.

A 52-year-old woman, who returned to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from the United Kingdom on December 12, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

The woman's swab samples have been sent to Delhi for further examination to check if she has been infected by a new strain recently detected in the UK, Jabalpur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr R Kurariya said.

"Her family members have tested negative for COVID 19 and quarantined. The woman is asymptomatic. She is undergoing treatment in a separate ward of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital," Collector K Sharma said.

Seven of the 227 people, who came to Uttarakhand from England earlier this month before flight operations from that country were suspended, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five of them are in Dehradun district and one each is in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, an official at the State Health Directorate said.

All the 227 people arrived in the state from England between December 9 and December 23, when India decided to suspend flights to and from that country amid fears of a new and more infectious variant of the coronavirus being found there.

