No approval given for ganja cultivation in Goa, says CM Sawant 

Sawant said a file on marijuana cultivation in the state has been moved before the government, but it has not been approved.

Published: 29th December 2020 05:47 PM

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a proposal has been moved before the state government to allow cultivation of marijuana, but no approval has been granted in the matter.

His statement came a day after Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai claimed there was a proposal to cultivate marijuana (ganja or grass) in the state for medicinal purposes.

Talking to reporters here, Sawant said a file on marijuana cultivation in the state has been moved before the government, but it has not been approved.

"There is a proposal, but that does not mean we have given approval.

It is for the government to take a decision.

"That way, there are many things which are proposed to the government, but are never approved, he said.

Sardesai, a former Goa Deputy Chief Minister, on Monday asked how the government will ensure that cultivation of marijuana will be limited to medical purposes.

 

