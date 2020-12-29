Restrictions for Covid to remain till January 31: MHA 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday extended the Covid-19 guidelines till January 31, 2021, asking the states and UTs to maintain strict surveillance and caution during this period amid concerns of new and highly infectious of the virus strain in the UK.

The government also asked the states to maintain “strict vigil” to prevent any fresh surge in cases in wake of upcoming New Year celebrations and ongoing winter season, which are favourable for the spread of the virus.

“While the number of active cases are declining steadily for last 2-3 months, the overall situation appears optimistic,” the MHA order said.

The containment zones will continue to be demarcated and prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones, it said.