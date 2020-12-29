STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shah unveils statue of Jaitley at Delhi stadium

Shah said Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels. 

Published: 29th December 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled a six-foot life-size statue of late Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former District Cricket Association (DDCA) president  Arun Jaitley at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, on the occasion of his 68th birth anniversary. 

The statue was prepared by 96-year-old renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, the man behind the making of the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Shah said Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels. 

Home Minister Amit Shah (L) and former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur (R) after unveiling the statue of late Arun Jaitley at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground | Shekhar Yadav

“He was like an elder brother to me. He was known for his sportsmanship spirit in political circle. He remained aggressive in his speeches but never lowered the dignity of the Parliament,” Shah said in his tribute to Jaitley, who had remained DDCA chief for 13 years.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, India opener Shikhar Dhawan, ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir, who is also a BJP MP from Delhi, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also attended the unveiling ceremony along with a number of DDCA officials. 

Ganguly said Jaitley’s contribution was immense in the development of cricket in Delhi, though the DDCA has been in “turmoil” for some time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
amit shah Arun jaitley DDCA
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp