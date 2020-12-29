Support swells as Punjab businessmen, ex-servicemen pitch in for protesters

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab’s businessmen, lawyers, retired and serving employees, professionals and ex-servicemen are showing their solidarity with the protesting farmers. They are present at protest sites at Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders.

A group of senior retired officers recently went to the Singhu border and offered financial help. They plan their second trip soon. Vikram Singh, who retired as general manager from Reserve Bank of India, went along with a few friends.

“We went there in the morning and returned the same day. It is like a pilgrimage. We gave donations for which we were issued receipts. We will take other items needed for them on our second trip,’’ said Vikram.

A leading senior lawyer of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Anmol Rattan Sidhu said dozens of lawyers from the high court donated money and other items to the farmers. “It is a non-political agitation. The new laws are being forced on farmers,” he said. “Our ‘annadata’ is being termed as a separatist. We went to the Delhi border to express our support to the agitating farmers,’’ said Col LJS Gill (retd).

Amarjit Singh, who deals in electronic goods, says he went to the Delhi border, says locals in Haryana are supporting the farmers. “The farmers are ready for a long haul. We’ll go there again,” he said.

“Most defence personnel come from farming background… the attitude of the government towards the protests is unacceptable,’’ says Col Iqbal Singh (retd). He was joined by Brig Inder Mmohan Singh (retd), who recently visited the Singhu border.

BJP team meets DGP over attack on offices

A BJP delegation met Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday over targeting of party offices and workers by “divisive and disruptive forces” who are taking advantage of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws, and demanded strict action against them.