Two expelled Assam Congress MLAs join BJP in run-up to Assembly elections

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Just months before the Assembly elections in Assam, two MLAs who had been expelled from the opposition Congress joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Golaghat MLA Ajanta Neog, who is a three-time former minister, and Lakhipur MLA Rajdeep Goala joined the BJP at a programme in the presence of the party’s state unit chief Ranjit Kumar Dass and state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Banendra Kumar Mushahary, a former MLA of the Bodoland People’s Front, also wore saffron.

Neog and Goala were expelled by the Congress earlier for their alleged anti-party activities.

“I heartily welcome my colleague, former Minister, senior @INCAssam leader & MLA @AjantaNeog; Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala & ex BPF MLA Banendra Kumar Mushahary to @BJP4Assam. Attended the joining ceremony with State President @RanjeetkrDass & Party Karyakartas,” Sarma, the BJP’s face in the Northeast, tweeted.

He said it was a happy day for the BJP in Assam as two leading politicians joined the party. He believed their joining the BJP would help the party to scale greater heights.

Goala was critical of the Congress stating that it is directionless and has no discipline. “Congress has no vision,” he asserted.