Victory in recent polls shows trust for BJP, says Smriti Irani

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday claimed that the recent local body poll wins in a number of states have endorsed the reform measures of the party-led government at the Centre. Since September, the BJP has won local body polls across states, including Arunachal Pradesh and Bodo Hill Council, which affirm the faith of the people in the government at the Centre, said Union minister Smriti Irani at the BJP headquarters.

She said the party has been winning local body polls since the enactment of the three farm laws. The farmers, incidentally, have been protesting against the laws, calling for their repeal, while blocking key highways at the border posts with the national capital.

“Since September 27 when the President gave his assent to the three farm laws, the BJP has seen popular support for the party in the elections, including the Bihar Assembly polls,” said Irani. The minister, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Amethi, said the outcome of elections are an indication that PM Modi and the BJP have been able to secure the trust of the people.

She added that the people in rural areas have shown full faith in the PM’s leadership, giving a fitting reply to the attempts of the Opposition, including the Congress, to create an illusion rural anger against the BJP. She counted the BJP’s wins in 11 states and said that the party got higher seats in local body polls in eight states.

She emphasised that the BJP in the Arunachal Pradesh local body elections, held on December 22, won 187 of the 242 zila panchayats seats. “The BJP won in more than 6,450 village panchayats, besides winning the Pasighat Municipal Council elections, where the Congress got only two seats,” added Irani.