STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP alleges 'Congress-backed conspiracy' to paralyse communication, public services in Punjab

Chugh asked why the Amarinder Singh government "has not taken action" against those involved in destroying telecommunication towers.

Published: 30th December 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh

Tarun Chugh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday alleged that there is a "Congress-backed conspiracy" in Punjab to break down the communication system in the border state, after over 1,500 mobile towers were targeted during the farmers' stir.

"The Amarinder Singh government has been covertly supporting disruptive elements in the state who in the garb of farmers' agitation have brought about urban Naxalism in Punjab.

"Besides damaging communication towers such elements would block roads and rails, paralyse toll plazas. There is a Congress-backed conspiracy in Punjab to break down the communication system," he alleged in a statement here.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that 1,561 mobile towers were "impacted" in the state during the farmers' stir, and directed the police to take strict action against vandalisation and disruption of telecom services.

Asserting that he will not let Punjab plunge into anarchy at any cost and nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands, the chief minister had said he has been forced to toughen his stance as his repeated appeals had been ignored.

Chugh asked why the Amarinder Singh government "has not taken action" against those involved in destroying telecommunication towers.

"The Congress-supported disruptive elements have adversely hit students dependent on online education and other professionals like bankers and businessmen," he said.

"The Amarinder government is playing havoc with the state and the Centre should immediately take action against it," Chugh demanded.

A total of 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in the state, according to an official statement on Monday.

The state has 21,306 mobile towers spread across its 22 districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tarun Chugh Punjab
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp