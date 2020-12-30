BJP workers attacked by unidentified persons in West Bengal's Nandigram

By ANI

EAST MIDNAPORE: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured on Wednesday after they were allegedly attacked by unidentified persons in Nandigram of West Bengal's East Midnapore district.

BJP leader Nabarun Nayak alleged that they were attacked by workers of the Trinamool Congress Party.

"Hanuman bhakts were coming and they were attacked. The hospital is full. We have admitted a few who have suffered more serious injuries," he said.

He further gave a warning to the police that if the culprits were not attacked, they would close the area down tomorrow.

"Trinamool Congress workers are responsible for this. I am giving a warning - by tonight if the police do not arrest the culprit, we will close everything down tomorrow after 2 pm. We will show them what we are capable of," he said.

He added that the accused were on motorcycles and young children were injured.

This comes a day after a TMC worker was shot dead by unidentified persons in a violent episode that took place in Howrah's Botanical Garden on Tuesday.