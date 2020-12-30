STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couple who wanted to marry shot dead in Haryana, honour killing suspected

The parents of the man, aged around 25, and the woman, who was nearly 27 years old, were to meet for working out some modalities for a court marriage.

By PTI

ROHTAK: A couple who planned to marry were shot dead in broad daylight here on Wednesday in a suspected case of honour killing, police said.

However, the woman's family did not turn up, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh said.

The couple who were supposed to join them were shot dead when they had reached a place near the Maharshi Dayanand University.

The man's brother who was accompanying him was seriously wounded, the DSP said.

"A case has been registered for murder and other relevant provisions of the law against some members of the woman's family on the complaint given by the deceased man's family," the officer said, adding an investigation was on.

Comments

