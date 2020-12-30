STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers demand justice, compensation for families of those died during protests

The delegation of farmers from several states, who have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for over a month, maintained that they want the government to repeal the new farm laws.

Farmers during their ongoing Delhi Chalo agitation against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi

Farmers during their ongoing Delhi Chalo agitation against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: During the ongoing meeting between the farmers and the government on Wednesday, the farmer leaders have demanded justice and compensation for the families of the farmers who died during the protest.

The meeting between the Union government and farmer leaders over three farm laws is underway at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar had food with farmer leaders during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan.

"Our stand is clear that the three farm laws should be taken back," said a farmer leader before making his way to the meeting.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was also seen heading to the meeting from the Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border).

Tikait had earlier hit out at the opposition saying the opposition was weak and are not supporting the cause as they should.

"This is the reason farmers have had to come on the roads. The government doesn't fear them. They should sit in pitched tents and stage protests on roads against the farm laws," Tikait said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Som Prakash said that the government would go into the meeting with an open heart and mind and would try to resolve the issue so that people can go back to their homes for New Year.

This will be the seventh round of talks of government with farmers, including one with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

