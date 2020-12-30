STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health Ministry asks states to keep vigil on New Year celebration events amid COVID fears

The Home Ministry has also stipulated that there shall be no restriction on interstate and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

Published: 30th December 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Marine Drive

People gather at Mumbai Marine Drive on the New Year eve. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has asked all states to keep a strict vigil on New Year celebrations that could be potential COVID-19 super-spreader events and also to curb crowding as a precautionary measure during the winter season.

In a letter to states and Union Territories, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases has been declining steadily in the country for the last three-and-half months.

Keeping in view the fresh surge of coronavirus cases in Europe and the Americas, there was still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within India, he underlined.

"You will appreciate that in the wake of New Year and various celebratory events associated with it as well as ongoing winter season, strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential 'super spreader' events and places where crowds may gather," Bhushan said in the letter.

The recent advice and guidance to the states by the Home Ministry has also been reiterated by the Health Secretary.

ALSO WATCH:

The Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated that states and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, such as night curfew, with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Home Ministry has also stipulated that there shall be no restriction on interstate and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

Drawing attention to this, the Union health secretary has urged the states to "promptly assess the local situation and consider imposition of appropriate restrictions on December 30 and 31, as well as on January 1, 2021."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Union Health Ministry Coronavirus COVID 19 in India Union Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp