JD(U) to give BJP a headache in Assam polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The after-effects of the Arunachal Pradesh episode involving the defection of six JD(U) MLAs to the BJP are being increasingly felt in Bihar where the two parties are in alliance. Though putting up a brave front, a rattled JD(U) has decided to queer the pitch for the BJP in Assam by contesting the Assembly elections, due early next year.

Out of 126 seats in Assam, the JD(U) would contest at least 32 in constituencies with a considerable population of Biharis, Buddhist and Muslim voters. Sources say Nitish Kumar has decided to devote three days in a week to national politics and concentrate on JD(U)’s expansion in other states, including Assam and West Bengal. Bureaucrat-turned-politician RCP Singh, who is JD(U)’s newly elected national president, will visit Assam in February or March to strengthen the party.

Speaking to this newspaper, JD(U) national secretary and in-charge for the northeast, Sanjay Verma, said the people continued to repose trust in Nitish, especially in Assam’s Nagaon district, for development works done by him during his tenure as Union railway minister. “It was Nitish’s tenure when rail lines were laid for over 120 km,” Verma said, adding the party’s secular credential will certainly pay rich dividends in the polls.

“Going by the party’s influence in Assam, it would be natural for it to field its candidates in at least 32 seats in districts such as Nagaon, Tinsukia and Barpeta.” Verma said the “anti-incumbency wave” against the All India United Democratic Front in seats held by the minority party will also help the JD(U). “The Congress’s presence in Assam is virtually negligible and the AIUDF has also lost the people’s trust.

In such a situation, the JD(U) will be the only secular alternative,” he said. He said recently many young Muslims have been inducted in the party in Assam. “They will have an added advantage of the party’s secular image under Nitish’s leadership,” he added.