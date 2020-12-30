STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JD(U) to give BJP a headache in Assam polls

Aims to tap into the Bihari, Buddhist and Muslim vote bank in 32 constituencies

Published: 30th December 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The after-effects of the Arunachal Pradesh episode involving the defection of six JD(U) MLAs to the BJP are being increasingly felt in Bihar where the two parties are in alliance. Though putting up a brave front, a rattled JD(U) has decided to queer the pitch for the BJP in Assam by contesting the Assembly elections, due early next year.

Out of 126 seats in Assam, the JD(U) would contest at least 32 in constituencies with a considerable population of Biharis, Buddhist and Muslim voters. Sources say Nitish Kumar has decided to devote three days in a week to national politics and concentrate on JD(U)’s expansion in other states, including Assam and West Bengal. Bureaucrat-turned-politician RCP Singh, who is JD(U)’s newly elected national president, will visit Assam in February or March to strengthen the party.

Speaking to this newspaper, JD(U) national secretary and in-charge for the northeast, Sanjay Verma, said the people continued to repose trust in Nitish, especially in Assam’s Nagaon district, for development works done by him during his tenure as Union railway minister. “It was Nitish’s tenure when rail lines were laid for over 120 km,” Verma said, adding the party’s secular credential will certainly pay rich dividends in the polls.

“Going by the party’s influence in Assam, it would be natural for it to field its candidates in at least 32 seats in districts such as Nagaon, Tinsukia and Barpeta.” Verma said the “anti-incumbency wave” against the All India United Democratic Front in seats held by the minority party will also help the JD(U). “The Congress’s presence in Assam is virtually negligible and the AIUDF has also lost the people’s trust.

In such a situation, the JD(U) will be the only secular alternative,” he said. He said recently many young Muslims have been inducted in the party in Assam. “They will have an added advantage of the party’s secular image under Nitish’s leadership,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assembly polls JDU NDA BJP Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp