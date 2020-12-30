STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lions, leopards, bears up for adoption at Etawah Lion Safari

The adoption fee for Asiatic lions is Rs 4.1 lakh, for leopards Rs 55,000, for bears Rs 60,000, and antelope Rs 50,000 per annum.

Published: 30th December 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

The Asiatic lions at the Etawah Lion Safari (Photo | etawahlionsafari.com)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Etawah Lion Safari has launched the 'Adopt an Animal' scheme putting its Asiatic lions, leopards, antelopes, and bears up for adoption.

Etawah Lion Safari was set up during the SP government. Notably, Etawah is the native district of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

At present, Etawah lion safari houses 20 Asiatic lions including two cubs, seven leopards, three bears, and 135 antelopes. Spread across 350 acres, the Etawah lion safari is the country’s only breeding centre of the Asiatic lions whose number is gradually increasing.

Under the scheme, the animals are up for adoption by individuals and the corporate on yearly basis. The money received to meet the expenses of the adopted animal could be used for buying food, medicines, and meeting other expenses of the safari.

The adoption fee for Asiatic lions is Rs 4.1 lakh, for leopards Rs 55,000, for bears Rs 60,000, and antelope Rs 50,000 per annum.

As per the provision of adoption, those who want to become 'animal parents' would pay for their food and maintenance following certain criteria set by the safari authorities. In lieu, the animal parents -- common people and corporates -- would get VIP treatment at safari, an adoption certificate, free entry to the safari, and benefits under section 80G. Their names and pictures would be put up on display at Safari, said  Lion Safari director Rajiv Mishra, while appealing to the people to come forward and adopt the animals to give them a better living standard.

According to the safari director, the individual could adopt animals for a year. If the response is encouraging, the adoption period would be extended, said Mishra. For adoption, the interested parties would have to file an application addressing senior safari authorities.

As per the Safari sources, at present, the state government is spending Rs 1.24 crore of which Rs 70 lakh on Asiatic lions, Rs 9 lakh on leopards, Rs 5 lakh on bears, and Rs 40 lakh on antelopes.

However, during the pandemic, the safari is witnessing a considerably low footfall. Safari is getting just 20 to 25 people during weekdays and 100 to 150 on weekends. The entry fee is Rs 200.

