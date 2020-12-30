STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MEA launches 'Global Pravasi Rishta' portal and app to connect with 3.12 crore strong diaspora

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said it aims to create a three-way communication between the ministry, Indian missions, and the diaspora.

Published: 30th December 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday launched the Global Pravasi Rishta portal and app to connect with the nearly 3.12-crore strong Indian diaspora across the world.

Speaking at the launch of the portal and app, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said it aims to create a three-way communication between the ministry, Indian missions, and the diaspora.

"The government recognises the importance of India diaspora and has been engaging with them in various ways.

One such innovative step is the global Pravasi Rishta portal and mobile app through which Government of India aims to connect with the overseas Indian community, not just ceremonially but at every step," he said.

Muraleedharan said the mobile app will be used by the diaspora and the Indian nationals, while the portal web interface will be used by the missions.

"As of now, there is no effective communication channel available with the ministry to connect with the Indian diaspora worldwide.

Hence effective connect with our diaspora has been a challenge not only during normal circumstances but also during emergencies.

This is to have a three-way communication between the ministry, our missions and the diaspora," he said.

Muraleedharan said this portal is created to enable the registration of Indian diaspora members i.e. NRIs, PIOs and the OCIs which is not just going to facilitate the Indian government to connect with the overseas Indian community but also facilitate NRIs, OCIs and PIOs community by connecting them to various new and existing government schemes benefiting them in various areas of interest.

"This portal and app will also assist during any crisis management and lend a helping hand to the NRIs and PIOs.

The rishta portal will enable communication with the diaspora on a realtime basis and will have the ability to issue emergency alerts and advisories.

It will also enable the diaspora to reach the consular officers and services in time of emergencies," he said.

Presently there are nearly 3.12 crore overseas Indians globally of which nearly 1.34 crore are PIOs and 1.78 crore are NRIs, he said.

"The global pravasi rishta portal is a giant step in innovating and effective communication channel with them," Muraleedharan said.

He said the portal will not only contain useful information for the diaspora such as information on visa, passport, and other consular services but will also have information about various events organised by the missions and send invites to the diaspora members for greater participation.

"The portal will also be used in sharing latest developments by the Indian government, Ministry of External Affairs with diaspora members.

The mobile app will be used by the diaspora and the Indian nationals while the portal web interface will be used by the missions.

"The dynamic nature of the portal and the app will also allow us to take useful opinions of our diaspora on policy issues sharing e-newsletters, conducting surveys etc," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEA Ministry of External Affairs
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp