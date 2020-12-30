STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No case of 'Mutant' coronavirus strain in state yet, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Tope said that the Maharashtra government is very serious regarding the swab tests of UK returnees and is taking care that no one misses out.

Published: 30th December 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | Rajesh Tope Twitter)

By ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Maharashtra has not recorded any case of the new mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom yet, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

"As many as 43 samples of the UK returnees, who tested positive for Covid-19, were sent for genetic analysis. But no sample was tested for the new strain," Tope added.He said that that the Maharashtra government had banned travel to and from the UK much before the Central government did so.

He also said that the Maharashtra government is very serious regarding the swab tests of UK returnees and is taking care that no one misses out.

"In any case, if someone has missed out and we get to know it, we will take a befitting action following the protocol," he added.

Regarding the precautionary steps taken by the state government for the new coronavirus strain, Tope said that authorities will take care that the Standard operating procedures (SoPs) will be strictly executed by the people. "If necessary, we have asked the local authorities across the state to increase the fine for not following the SoPs," he added.

He also mentioned that the Maharashtra government is working hard to achieve the goal of 'Zero COVID-19' cases in the state.

