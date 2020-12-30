STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab reports 11 more coronavirus deaths pushing toll to 5,322

Ludhiana reported 42 new cases, Jalandhar 36 and Mohali 31, among fresh cases detected in the state.

Published: 30th December 2020 09:43 AM

mask, coronavirus

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab on Tuesday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 5,322 while 215 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,65,878, a health bulletin stated.

There are 3,837 active cases in the state, as of now, according to the medical bulletin.

Ludhiana reported 42 new cases, Jalandhar 36 and Mohali 31, among fresh cases detected in the state.

A total of 377 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,56,719, as per the bulletin.

Seventeen critical patients are on ventilator support while 78 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 38,56,388 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

