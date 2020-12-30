Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi, says farmers do not trust him

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the farmers do not trust the prime minister due to his "long history of asatyagraha".

"15 lakh in every bank account & 2 crore jobs every year, Give me 50 days time, else... We will win the war against Corona in 21 days. Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor took over any post; Farmers don't trust Modi ji due to his long history of 'asatyagraha'," Gandhi tweeted.

Farmers don’t trust Modi ji due to his long history of ‘asatyagraha’. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2020

Previously, Gandhi had slammed the government by saying that "India is now an imaginary democracy".

Earlier he had also met with President Ram Nath Kovind along with other party members to discuss the demands made by farmers. It has been more than a month that farmers are protesting against the new farm laws brought by the government. They are demanding for the complete repeal of all the three farm laws while the government suggested at amending the laws.

There have been several rounds of talks between the government and representatives of the farmers. These have remained inconclusive so far and there is another round of meeting between them today. (ANI)