STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi, says farmers do not trust him due to his history of 'asatyagraha'

Previously, Gandhi had slammed the government by saying that "India is now an imaginary democracy".

Published: 30th December 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the Centre and the farmers held sixth round of talks Wednesday, the Congress on Wednesday said the tillers do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government should accept the demands of the farmers. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Modi, saying farmers do not trust the Prime Minister due to his long history of asatyagraha.

“15 lakh in every bank account & 2 crore jobs every year, Give me 50 days time, else... We will win the war against Corona in 21 days. Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor took over any post; Farmers don’t trust Modi ji due to his long history of ‘asatyagraha’ (sic),” Rahul tweeted. Addressing a press conference, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and her Uttarakhand counterpart Pritam Singh said the Modi government should not make the farm laws a prestige issue. 

Selja said that instead of helping the farmers, the new laws may end up burdening the farmers with taxations as it seeks to regulate through corporatisation. “It is a very important day. We urge the Centre to heed to the farmers and agree to their demands. Repeal the farm laws and then make a fresh start. Give a new year gift to farmers,” she said. “Give the nation a gift. Give the farmer, farmworker a New Year gift.”

She slammed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal asserting that 10 farmers from the state have died while sitting at agitation.

“The state government no longer enjoys the support of the people of the State. Being from a predominantly agricultural state, the Chief Minister should have led a delegation to the Prime Minister as the people in high position may not be aware of ground realities,” she added. Regarding the PM Kisan Yojana, Singh alleged there is fraudulent practice in identifying some of the beneficiaries to transfer Rs 6,000 annually in Uttarakhand.

“New farm laws allow private mandis for procurement and the government-run APMCs will be forced to close down. The government should accept the demands and allow them to go back to their homes,” he said.

Union ministers eat lunch brought by farmer leaders
NEW DELHI: In a ‘positive’ sign, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, and Som Prakash on Wednesday afternoon partook of food brought by farmer leaders for lunch at the Vigyan Bhavan here, where the sixth round of talks between the two sides was on. The latest meeting aims to break the deadlock over the demand of the farmers to repeal the three new central farm laws and other issues. During lunch, the three Ministers were seen standing in a queue to take food brought along by 41 farmer leaders for lunch. The meeting started around 2.30 pm at Vigyan Bhavan, where Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and other Ministry officials were also present at the sixth round of talks in the national capital. 

Punjab Guv concerned over damage to telecom towers
CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday took serious note of the vandalism during the ongoing protest of farmers, where in the past few days, more than 1,600 mobile towers have been damaged. The Governor expressed serious concern on the damage to communication installations that are vital for day-to-day affairs of business, educational institutions and government and society in general. “This is a difficult time when education is taking place through online classes, for which such communication lines are vital. Damaging and disrupting communication lines will affect not only students but the whole society and economy also in many ways,” he said, regarding the vandalism.

ound of meeting between them today. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Modi farmers protest
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp