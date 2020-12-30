STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three militants killed during gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

The security personnel suspended the operation during the night and launched an all-out assault on militant positions in the early hours today.

Published: 30th December 2020 12:28 PM

Srinagar encounter

Representational image of security personnel stand guard near the site of an encounter with militants. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces at Lawaypora area in the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday.

A police official said three militants have been killed in the gunfight since the early morning today.

He added the operation was going on when reports last poured in.

A joint contingent of police, CRPF and Army had laid siege around Lawaypora and its adjoining areas on Srinagar outskirts yesterday evening after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

During the search operation, militants hiding in a house in the area fired on the troops. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

Sources said a top Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was among the militants trapped in the gunfight.

They said the identity of the three militants killed in the encounter was being established.

It is the tenth encounter between militants and security forces in Srinagar in 2020.

