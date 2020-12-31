STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

19,467 got police protection in India, cops on duty surpass sanctioned strength by 35%: Data

The number of police personnel sanctioned for protection duty in 2019 was 43,556, whereas 66,043 personnel were deployed for the job, the data showed.

Published: 31st December 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir have the maximum numbers of people getting police protection, even as the all-India figure reduced by nearly nine per cent in 2019, according to official data.

Also, the number of police personnel put on protection duty in 2018 and 2019 for ministers, MPs, MLAs, judges, bureaucrats, etc., outnumbered their sanctioned strength for the job by around 35 per cent, showed the latest data released by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D).

The number of people getting police protection across India stood at 19,467 in 2019 and 21,300 in 2018 -- a reduction of 1,833 (or 8.7 per cent), the BPR&D stated in its latest data on police organisations updated till January 1, 2020.

The number of police personnel sanctioned for protection duty in 2019 was 43,556, whereas 66,043 personnel were deployed for the job, the data showed.

In 2018, the sanctioned strength was 40,031, while 63,061 police personnel were deployed on protection duty, it revealed.

West Bengal had the maximum of 3,142 people under police protection in 2019, followed by Punjab (2,594), Bihar (2,347) and Jammu and Kashmir (1,184), according to the data.

In 2018, Bihar led the tally with 4,677 people, followed by West Bengal (2,769), Punjab (2,522) and Jammu and Kashmir (1,493), it showed.

However, the maximum sanctioned strength and deployment of police personnel in such duties took place in Delhi, where the number of protectees stood at 503 in 2018 and 501 in 2019, the data showed.

The number of police personnel sanctioned for the protection duties in Delhi was 7,144 in 2018 and 7,294 in 2019 while the deployment numbers stood at 7,144 and 8,182, respectively, it showed.

Maharashtra had 356 police protectees and a sanctioned strength of 3,946 personnel in both the years. It had a cent per cent deployment for the job in both the years, according to the BPR&D, a wing of the Union Home Ministry.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, had 125 and 144 protectees in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The sanctioned strength of personnel was not available for 2018, and it was 2,108 in 2019. The deployment figures stood at 2,233 both the years, it showed.

The number of police protectees in Andhra Pradesh stood at 508 in 2018 and 452 in 2019, Kerala (76 and 57), Tamil Nadu (115 and 110), Karanataka (647 and 721), Telangana (487 and 799), Madhya Pradesh (293 and 434), Haryana (1,493 and 1,355), Chhattisgarh (340 and 315), Goa (35 and 32).

Among the lowest, Daman and Diu had one and two police protectees in 2018 and 2019, respectively, Dadra and Nagar Haveli had five in 2018 and one in 2019, while Lakshadweep had five in 2019 (its figures for 2018 not available), the data showed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police protection Bureau of Police Research & Development
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp