2020 wasn't just about COVID-19, these events also hit the headlines

2020 will be remembered for decades to come as being synonymous with the spread of COVID-19 to every part of the world. Though the outbreak and subsequent lockdown dominated the narrative all through the year, there were other major developments under the shadow of the pandemic. Here’s a look at events across the country that had a far-reaching impact.

Delhi riots

In February, Delhi witnessed one of its worst communal riots, in which at least 50 people were killed, several injured, and thousands affected. The riots started in parts of Delhi where peaceful sit-in protests against the CAA, NRC & NPR had started to get the nation’s attention. In a testimony to the spiraling violence and bloodshed that lasted for three days, police officials were also killed, leading to shoot at sight orders and it took weeks for the national capital to return to normalcy. Delhi police have submitted a 17,000-page chargesheet in the case.

Change of regime in MP

In what turned out to be a month-long political drama that led to the subsequent collapse of the Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh, former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia ‘resigned’ from the party and joined the BJP on March 10. Over 20 MLAs followed suit and sent their resignation letter to the Governor.

Ten days later, Kamal Nath resigned ahead of the floor test, 15 months after taking over as the CM of MP. On March 23, BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chauhan took charge as the CM and the BJP won 19 of the 28 seats in the bypolls conducted in November, securing a comfortable majority.

India-China standoff

20 Indian soldiers were killed on June 15 in Galwan Valley as the weeks-long Indo-China standoff snowballed into the deadliest clash between the two countries in over 40 years. On the Chinese side, at least 40 soldiers were reportedly killed. Both countries have resumed diplomatic talks and agreed to work towards disengagement at the border.

Gas leak in AP

Eleven people including kids were killed and at least 1,000 others were affected after a gas leak from an LG Polymers plant -- a South Korean company -- at Visakhapatnam. Since the leak happened early in the morning on May 7, several people were asleep and had no idea what was happening until it was too late. Police, NDRF & even the Navy were deployed in the rescue operations.

NEP 2020

The National Education Policy, 2020 was passed on July 29, replacing the National Policy of Education of 1988. Aimed at transforming the education system in India by 2021, NEP 2020 brings a lot of changes to India’s education system including restructuring the 10+ 2 school education system with 5+3+3+4.

Farm laws

President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Indian Farm Reforms of 2020 on 27th September 2020. Farmers from several states started opposing it ever since the bills were passed and soon after, they launched protests across India. The protest intensified with the ‘Dilli Chalo’ movement, which started on November 26.. Thousands of farmers from many states have reached Delhi and are protesting for a month now on Delhi’s borders, demanding that the laws be repealed.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood witnessed a huge shock when actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. Even as the CBI was investigating his death, the NCB also started a probe into the ‘drugs angle’ and several actors including Rhea Chakroborty and Deepika Padukone were either questioned or arrested. Although AIIMS findings concluded that Rajput's death was by suicide, the NCB probe is still ongoing.

Gold smuggling case

The case started with the Customs seizing 30 kg of gold from diplomatic baggage meant for the UAE consulate in Kerala. It soon came knocking at the CM’s office in the form of his former secretary M Sivasankar, who is one of the accused in the case being investigated by the NIA. Swapna Suresh, former executive secretary at the UAE Consulate-General’s office and Sarath PS – prime accused in case – have been arrested and the case is ongoing.

Chinese apps banned

In June, following the border tensions with China, the Indian government banned dozens of Chinese apps including TikTok, citing user privacy and national security violations as reasons. Over the next couple of months, more than a hundred other apps developed by China including PUBG were banned in India.

Kerala plane crash

Nearly 20 people, including Captain Deepak Sarthe – commander pilot of Air India Express - died unfortunately after a crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Several experts have blamed the DGCA among others for ignoring air safety norms.

Landslide – yet another tragedy in Kerala

As a major landslide swept down a portion of the Pettimudi hills, under Munnar village panchayat in Kerala’s Idukki district on August 6, nearly 100 people were trapped for days in the debris. About 60 people were killed in the landslide, which was triggered by the heavy rainfall in Rajamala that started on August 1.

Cyclones that affected India

Cyclone Amphan - Odisha

72 people died and over four lakh were evacuated in West Bengal and Odisha as Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the eastern part of India.

Cyclone Nisarga – Maharashtra

Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga made landfall around 100 km south of Alibag in Maharashtra’s coastal district of Raigad. Thousands of homes were affected and crops in several areas damaged. However, loss of life was minimal.

Cyclone Nivar

Train and bus services in many parts of Tamil Nadu were cancelled and a public holiday was announced on November 25 and 26 as Cyclone Nivar, which turned into a ’very severe cyclone’, brought heavy to very heavy rainfall to the state as it moved towards the TN and Puducherry coast. The cyclone also caused severe damage to parts of AP, Kerala and Puducherry.

Cyclone Burevi

Authorities were concerned as just a week after Cyclone Nivar wreaked havoc across TN, yet another cyclone – named Burevi - formed over southwest Bay of Bengal. However, before making landfall between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December 4, it weakened into a deep depression.

Elections 2020

From Bihar to Kerala, several states conducted assembly or local body elections as well as bypolls, even as India was battling a huge spike in COVID cases. New safety protocols and guidelines were introduced by the Election Commission of India to ensure ‘safe and secure’ elections.

Even as the new COVID-19 strain from the UK, found to be at least 70% more contagious than the other variants, has entered India, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry are set to have assembly elections in 2021.