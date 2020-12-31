Day after, Gujarat BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws resignation

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after resigning from the party, BJP sitting MP Mansukh Vasava withdrew his resignation after a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday. The six-time MP from tribal-dominated Baruch said that he had resigned due to ‘health issues’, but revisited the decision after the party leadership persuaded him.

Earlier, sources had said that Vasava put in his papers over the issue of tribal community’s voice being ignored. However, addressing media after his meeting with Rupani, Vasava said his decision was based on his doctor’s advice to take rest for relief from the pain in his back and neck. “I have no issue with the government or the party,” he said in the presence of senior Gujarat minister Ganpat Vasava.

“I have spoken with the Central leadership, which said that if I continued as an MP, my treatment expenses would be borne by the government. They urged me to continue as an MP and let the party workers in my region take over my responsibilities. The party is making appropriate arrangements,” Vasava said. Shortly after his resignation, Gujarat BJP president C R Patil had said media that Vasava’s resentment was over the issue of declaration of an eco-sensitive zone in his region.